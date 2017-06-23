This was a good week! Not so much on Instagram, but where it really matters – right here on my blog! I’m very excited to be sharing these photos with so many new followers – welcome!

This first image was from our river tour in Tarcoles, Costa Rica. This crocodile just looks so friendly and happy! Who wouldn’t want to pet it?

This was a shot from our departure out of PDX to Costa Rica. I love flying out of our airport, as we’re usually treated to some spectacular views of Mount Hood. This photo also comes from this week’s photo challenge, “focus.”

This is the only semi-local photo featured on Instagram this week. This is from one of my favorite hikes, Abiqua Falls. It’s so beautiful there, especially if you can beat the crowd.

Another from Tarcoles (I actually didn’t realize I posted two croc photos this week!). This is from my post on the selfsame trip. I loved the details I could capture with my new “bazooka” lens. There was certainly plenty to shoot on that excursion.

And this is the photo that made me very happy this week. Wordpress picked this one up to feature on their Discover page, thrusting my little photography blog out into the light where the general masses could actually see it. Interestingly enough, I had already chosen this image from my Misty Morning post to put on Instagram, not knowing it was also selected for Discover (they told me only the post, not which photo). I love the pictures from that brisk morning, and many of you joined me through that feature. I’m glad to have you with me.

…But surprisingly, that wasn’t my favorite photo this week. I like this one slightly more – a peaceful scene from our resort in Puntarenas. This picture emulates “paradise” beautifully, and I find it quite relaxing.

And finally, this is my favorite from this week. It was taken during our trip to Yosemite during the winter. I have a new fascination with national parks in the wintertime, and I simply loved this scene of Bridalveil Falls.

These images were all posted to my Instagram account. You’re welcome to follow me for all the latest, and as always, I welcome your comments both there and here.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Want to get the inside scoop on how I create my images?

Sign up for my monthly newsletter!