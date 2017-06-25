I’m constantly reminded that life is fleeting.  The older I get, the faster time goes by, and the stronger my slippery grasp upon it becomes, milking every ounce of excitement, adventure, experiences, and love that I can.  We live in a crazy world, and I simply never know if I’ll have another opportunity to photograph Landscape Arch standing, witness a total solar eclipse, or spend a day with my beautiful kitty.  Time goes by so quickly – impermanent as a colorful sunrise – and I want to make sure it’s well spent.

More than death, I fear regret.  What kind of person could I be today if only I had taken advantage of that opportunity X years ago?  Fortunately, I can usually mitigate the latter while I have no control over the former.  This is why I leap at the chance for adventure and why I love exploring new experiences.  I want to do it all before my time here is through; like One Republic sings, “I swear I lived” – every single day.

I have found this attitude to be self-sustaining.  The more I embrace life, the more I get out of it, the more enriched I feel, the happier I am with my life, the more I wish to embrace it.  I don’t have time for anger or negativity, grudges or depression; I’m too busy photographing all the wonderful and beautiful things this world has to offer.

Now, I’ll admit, that kind of lifestyle can be exhausting at times.  The faster I live, the faster I’ll die, right?  I’m not sure I quite buy into that.  After all, there’s reason to believe happier people live longer.  And as long as I work in some calming yoga, I can stave off the worst of the stress of doing too much.

I doubt I’ll slow down anytime soon, but I love my life, just as it is.  And though it’s as transient as a sunrise, I’ll do everything in my power to ensure it’s just as beautiful.

