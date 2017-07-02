This image graced my notifications this week. Have I really been blogging that long? It’s hard to imagine so much time has passed, yet here I sit, writing my 225th blog post, set to go out to over 700 followers. Seriously, that’s wild to even think about.

So much has changed since I first started. I didn’t know what I was doing (how hard can it be to write what’s effectively a public journal?), my posts were much too long, I had no concept of promoting my content, and I didn’t even really give a lot of thought as to how I uploaded my photos or how many I shared.

When I wrote my first real blog post about my kitty, about a month after I officially started my blog, I didn’t even have a single follower (not even Aaron). It wasn’t until four days later when my very first follower joined: my wonderfully supportive sister (and esteemed author). I received a whopping 15 views in my first month.

Four months later, I began posting twice a week, and my weekly views slowly made their way up to 30-50. I posted about our exciting travels to Japan, and my site gained more interest. I learned how to use WordPress, I revamped my site, and I started posting better content. By the time I hit a year, my weekly views were steadily hitting the 70 range.

Around that time, I wrote one of my favorite posts – a satirical instructional article for photographers: How to be Late for Work.

Then I began doing weekly photo challenges, and my visibility grew. Shortly thereafter, I added a third weekly post – my Instagram recaps – and my viewership was steadily between 100-200 per week. I’d be at this level still if I hadn’t caught the break of having my Misty Morning post featured on Discover.

Seemingly overnight, my follower count skyrocketed from just under 200, and my daily views now rival my previous weekly counts. It’s really exciting to suddenly find myself in this new world. Everything is changing rapidly, and I love it. I can’t wait to see where I’m at a year from now; I’m sure I felt I had come far only a year in.

Many of you are also bloggers. If you’ve only just begun, don’t give up hope if you’re not seeing the viewership you’re trying for. It’s taken me two years to get to where I am now, and that’s been with a lot of work. Keep at what you love, and I’m sure you’ll see good things.

I feel I’m at a turning point now with my blog and my photography, and it’s exhilarating, like river water gripping at the vestiges of a delta before being thrust into the wild ocean. I’m ecstatic to have you all with me for this journey, and I look forward to what the future holds. Thanks for coming along for the ride!

Want exclusive access to discounted prints?

Sign up for my monthly newsletter!