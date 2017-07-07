If I have trouble choosing my favorite photos for this post, then I know I’m doing a good job over on Instagram. I want to make sure you’re seeing some awesome photos, and I like this week’s set.

This first one is from Yosemite. I just loved that black oak! It was a magnificent centerpiece to “the swamp.”

This is from our trip to Costa Rica. You might recognize it from my post on resort life. These seabirds were so fun to watch, all fighting for a spot along this rail.

This photo is a bit older. It’s from a fourth of July trip a couple years ago to Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City. We went down for the fireworks, but we had to go out to the beach for some sunset photos first. This is from this week’s photo challenge, “delta,” focusing on change, and this new big ocean of a world I now find myself in with blogging. Feel free to read about my journey thus far here.

I like this sunrise picture of the St. John’s Bridge in Portland. We lucked out with a beautiful morning and some stunning colors. It’s always a gamble when you try for a sunrise, but sometimes it works out.

This one is a bit older, too. This was from our camping trip to McKenzie Pass, and this is the observatory at its summit. We had had a spectacular sunset just prior to this, but there were a lot of clouds in the sky. Others in our group were dubious the clouds would clear, but we stuck it out, and it was worth the wait!

I have so many misty pictures, I love sharing them. This is from my Misty Morning post, and it was also my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness. Mist looks just as beautiful in greyscale.

Finally, my favorite this week is from my photostory this week on climbing a waterfall. Read the adventure here, but I wouldn’t recommend trying it at home!

Another exciting week on the ‘gram. If you have an Instagram account, I’d love to see some of your work as well. Feel free to drop a comment below, or just say hi; I love hearing from you!

Happy Friday, and have an awesome weekend!

