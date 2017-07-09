As you read this, I will be trekking through the Alaskan wilderness, finally off in search of bears! As you know, I’ve been planning for this trip for a while, and I hope to have lots of amazing grizzly photos to share with you when I get back.

As such, with no service to speak of, I’m afraid I won’t be able to participate in this week’s photo challenge, so I’ll leave you with this instead.

We saw this little guy when we visited Tortuga Island in Costa Rica (don’t worry; a full post is coming). Apparently, he’s a regular, just scrounging for scraps.

He took a real liking to this kid’s sandcastle, thinking it was the perfect spot to have a hot-summer’s-afternoon nap. Needless to say, the kid was equal parts amused and annoyed. We were able to snap plenty of photos as he tried to bury himself in the cool sand, and he was quite friendly, letting one of our group pet him. Isn’t he cute?

I won’t be trying this with the bears, though; something tells me I wouldn’t get my fingers back!

