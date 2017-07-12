Apologies for the short post this week, but I am operating on very little sleep (about three hours) having just returned on a delayed red-eye.  I’m working to get back to my day-to-day life following one of the most amazing trips of my life, but it’ll take a little time.

I’ll have a few more posts on Costa Rica before I dive into this adventure, but be sure to follow my blog so you don’t miss out.  I have so many stories to tell!

In the meantime, here’s a little teaser – some adorable cubs we shot on our last day.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

I clearly survived my frolicking with bears (though some thought me crazy to even attempt it), and I can’t wait to tell you all about it.  Stay tuned!

