To be honest, a lot of this week was on autopilot – mostly because I was backpacking throughout the Alaskan wilderness with nary a signal to speak of. But I’m back now, and I have so many photos to process! I can’t wait to see them all. I love photo excursions!

This week happened to have quite a bit of wildlife, but when the opportunity presents itself, why not? This set starts with this adorable boar we found on Tortuga Island. He just wanted some cool sand – no matter what!

Next, another from Yosemite. I don’t get tired of this beautiful national park; I hope you don’t either!

Next, an elegant snowy egret along the Tarcoles River in Costa Rica. This guy uses those yellow feet to attract fish. How cool is that?

Next, an image from my recent post on Proxy Falls. Sometimes, I get in over my head with my off-trail wandering. Don’t do as I do, and be careful out there!

You might recognize this from my crocs post, but I also used this for my latest submission to Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness, theme: wild. Is this wild enough?

Picking my favorites this week was tough. I still love my misty photos from Diamond Lake, so those will always rank highly, but this wasn’t quite my favorite this week…

…this was my favorite. While not necessarily the best photo, technically, I just loved these cute little cubs. This is the first photo I’ve published from my epic journey to Alaska, and I can’t wait to share more. I took so many pictures between the two halves of exploring Denali National park and backpacking along the Gulf of Alaska, and I’m so excited to process them.

These little guys were just napping on top of each other, curled up in adorable little baby bear bliss. Mom wasn’t far away, and these cubs quickly decided it was time to bombard her with demands for food. It was truly incredible to witness. Stay tuned for more stories; I have lots to tell!

These photos were posted to my Instagram account this week.

