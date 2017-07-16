If you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m a little crazy. I do so. much. You know me as a photographer. But I’m also a musician, writer, software developer, anime enthusiast, and cat lover. I love getting outside – bike riding, skiing, camping, hiking, and now backpacking. I travel and read. And I don’t know how to say no to an opportunity.

I experience life largely through my camera. I get a thrill from capturing a compelling image, and I love looking back at the memories forever preserved in pixels. There was a time when I got more enjoyment out of simply taking a photo than I ever did reviewing it, editing it, and sharing it. This is probably why I have a swath of old photos I’ve hardly glanced at. Blogging broke me of that; I’m constantly drawing from my recent adventures to share stories with you. And now we use these photos in our Christmas cards each year – a review of our wild lives.

When I want to remember something about a trip we took, a concert we attended, or a cosplay I donned, my first instinct is to open Lightroom and review my photos (conveniently organized by date and event). And I’m always amazed at how many things we’ve actually done… in a single year.

Here’s a small sampling of my life thus far this year (and we’re only halfway through) – a collage of craziness.

Training hike on Sauvie Island Internet Cat Video Film Festival Visiting Voodoo Donuts with my brother-in-law Training hike along Coyote Wall Company BBQ and bonfire Mochi! Photo trip to Yosemite Sunrise shoot of the Hawthorne Anniversary breakfast Soggy camping at the Lewis River Muddy hike to Abiqua Falls Newcon 5 Lip Sync Battle Rainy Winter Light Festival Bike vs. car Portland’s first gum wall (that only lasted about a week) Holee! Camping at Opal Creek Switchfoot and Relient K Women’s March on DC The Great Inflatable Race 5k Backpacking prep Karaoke night at Voicebox March for Science Photo trip to the Palouse Skiing at Mt. Hood Meadows Portland sunrise shoot

I took only one photo from each event, and this still can’t express everything we’ve done this year. And can you believe there’s more I want to squeeze in but simply can’t? (Yes, I surprisingly do have a limit.) Life is swarming with new experiences just waiting to be had. It might be a crazy existence, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

