If you haven’t figured it out yet, I’m a little crazy. I do so. much. You know me as a photographer. But I’m also a musician, writer, software developer, anime enthusiast, and cat lover. I love getting outside – bike riding, skiing, camping, hiking, and now backpacking. I travel and read. And I don’t know how to say no to an opportunity.
I experience life largely through my camera. I get a thrill from capturing a compelling image, and I love looking back at the memories forever preserved in pixels. There was a time when I got more enjoyment out of simply taking a photo than I ever did reviewing it, editing it, and sharing it. This is probably why I have a swath of old photos I’ve hardly glanced at. Blogging broke me of that; I’m constantly drawing from my recent adventures to share stories with you. And now we use these photos in our Christmas cards each year – a review of our wild lives.
When I want to remember something about a trip we took, a concert we attended, or a cosplay I donned, my first instinct is to open Lightroom and review my photos (conveniently organized by date and event). And I’m always amazed at how many things we’ve actually done… in a single year.
Here’s a small sampling of my life thus far this year (and we’re only halfway through) – a collage of craziness.
I took only one photo from each event, and this still can’t express everything we’ve done this year. And can you believe there’s more I want to squeeze in but simply can’t? (Yes, I surprisingly do have a limit.) Life is swarming with new experiences just waiting to be had. It might be a crazy existence, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
