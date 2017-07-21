Happy Friday! I’ve got a little variety this week. I love sharing these photos with you!

This first one is from the beautiful Isla de Tortuga and from my post for this week’s photo challenge, “collage.” Take a peek at my crazy life here.

I’ll be writing about our trip to Tortuga very soon, so stay tuned! White sand beaches, rocky coves, banana boats, and snorkeling… oh, and some more tropical wildlife! We also just posted a video on this part of our trip over on our travel blog. Check it out!

This next one is from Washington’s Palouse. This vista is observed from atop Steptoe Butte. I had just gotten an ND filter, so I was playing with daytime long-exposures. It took me a few tries to get the blur of the turbines just right – enough to show motion without completely obscuring them. This was also my submission for Leanne Cole’s weekly Monochrome Madness last week. It’s a fun photo challenge, and I invite you to join in if you enjoy black and white photography.

Here’s another from my misty morning at Diamond Lake near Oregon’s famed Crater Lake. We stayed here while visiting the former, and I lucked out with this magical morning. Read all about it here.

Now, back to Costa Rica! This was my favorite view from our hotel; we got to gaze upon this image of paradise daily. I feel calm just looking at it now. When can we go back?

From one adventure to the next! I’m just beginning to process some of the photos from my amazing journey north to the wilderness of Alaska in search of bears. I’ll be diving into this trip as soon as I wrap up my posts on Costa Rica. If you don’t want to wait that long, be sure to sign up for my monthly newsletter for some earlier sneak peaks. It was quite the trip!

This is another from Palouse, also from Steptoe Butte. This is looking in the other direction. I loved the clouds that night, and I’m always transfixed by the golden light just before sunset.

Finally, my favorite this week is a simple one. This was one of the many tiny frogs we saw along our jungle hike in Rainmaker. Many of the frogs are poisonous, but they look so pretty!

Have a wonderful weekend!

