This week on Instagram was exciting! I had so many photos I just love, so it was hard to rank these.

My first one was an amazing sunset we just happened to catch while waiting for dinner at the resort in Costa Rica. We decided to pop out to the beach and we were instantly blown away by this view. Just, wow!

This next one was from our epic trip to Alaska. This was one our last days backpacking in Lake Clark National Park. This photo was my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness. I know everyone’s anxious to see more pictures from this trip. If you simply can’t wait, sign up for my monthly newsletter and get a sneak peek with the next mailing next week.

Here’s one from our croc tour down the Tarcoles River. This was the best unplanned activity of our entire trip. We got far closer to these animals than I ever thought we would, so I reveled in capturing these intricate details.

This is another focus on details – but more in color than in structure. I was surprised to come across a wild peacock on Isla Tortuga, but that wasn’t all the wildlife we found there. I suppose I shouldn’t have been surprised; Costa Rica is simply rich with life!

We came across many beautiful churches in Costa Rica, but this was one of the few for which I asked Aaron to stop. We were stuck in a traffic jam between services anyway, so we had plenty of time to admire it.

Another from Yosemite! This park is just so beautiful in the winter, and our little photo group was very fond of this particular viewpoint of Bridalveil Falls.

This ended up being my favorite this week – from my weekly photo challenge post for “unusual.” Though, ironically, I took this after a friend in our photo group mentioned it’d be an interesting shot. Either way, I like the silhouette here. I got some other cool pictures from that day at the beach, and I’ll probably be writing about it soon. Be sure to follow my blog so you don’t miss out!

These were posted first on Instagram. I welcome your comments both there and here. What do you think?

