My home is seeing record-breaking heat this week, but we’re doing our best to stay cool. And though I have pictures this week from frozen Yosemite and some refreshing beaches, it’s hard to imagine my being cold.

This week sure was difficult to rank – I love all of these photos!

Let’s start with a beautiful Costa Rican sunset. We lucked out catching a couple of truly stunning evenings from our resort in Puntarenas. The heat and humidity and haze really provided the perfect canvas for brilliant colors.

From sun to snow! This was my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness, a morning shot of Yosemite’s Three Brothers. This was a cold hike along the river, but it was such an amazing morning. The quiet and the cold, the serenity and scenery. What a phenomenal place!

Another from Yosemite, a moonscape from Bridalveil Falls. It was an adventure just to get to the spot from which this was shot; read about that here.

You should recognize this photo from this week’s post on canopy tours. These suspension bridges are so neat, and I find them fun to cross (though the shakiness makes Aaron nervous).

A little closer to home, this is a shot from our Oregon coast and my post responding to this week’s photo challenge: “satisfaction.” Summertime is a very popular time to visit, but we don’t always get clouds like these.

This is such a fun photo. I took this in a park in the center of Alujuela. There were pigeons everywhere. And just as I was trying to shoot this one through a fence, he popped his head up and looked right at me. *Click!*

So I wouldn’t quite label this as my favorite for the week – I truly do love them all – but something had to come last, so here it is. This is more of a detail shot of the boats on Diamond Lake, near Crater Lake National Park. It’s from my misty morning shoot that proved it often pays off to get up a little early!

