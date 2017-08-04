My home is seeing record-breaking heat this week, but we’re doing our best to stay cool.  And though I have pictures this week from frozen Yosemite and some refreshing beaches, it’s hard to imagine my being cold.

This week sure was difficult to rank – I love all of these photos!

Let’s start with a beautiful Costa Rican sunset.  We lucked out catching a couple of truly stunning evenings from our resort in Puntarenas.  The heat and humidity and haze really provided the perfect canvas for brilliant colors.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

From sun to snow!  This was my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness, a morning shot of Yosemite’s Three Brothers.  This was a cold hike along the river, but it was such an amazing morning.  The quiet and the cold, the serenity and scenery.  What a phenomenal place!

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Another from Yosemite, a moonscape from Bridalveil Falls.  It was an adventure just to get to the spot from which this was shot; read about that here.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

You should recognize this photo from this week’s post on canopy tours.  These suspension bridges are so neat, and I find them fun to cross (though the shakiness makes Aaron nervous).

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

A little closer to home, this is a shot from our Oregon coast and my post responding to this week’s photo challenge: “satisfaction.”  Summertime is a very popular time to visit, but we don’t always get clouds like these.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

This is such a fun photo.  I took this in a park in the center of Alujuela.  There were pigeons everywhere.  And just as I was trying to shoot this one through a fence, he popped his head up and looked right at me.  *Click!*

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

So I wouldn’t quite label this as my favorite for the week – I truly do love them all – but something had to come last, so here it is.  This is more of a detail shot of the boats on Diamond Lake, near Crater Lake National Park.  It’s from my misty morning shoot that proved it often pays off to get up a little early!

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2016

Follow me over on Instagram, and please leave your comments below.  I’d love to hear what you think!

