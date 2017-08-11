Before getting to the pictures, I wanted to mention something about this day. Today is a special day. It’s my baby kitty’s birthday. She was my 16th birthday present, and she was only a month shy of turning 15 when we had to say goodbye to her two years ago. She was my favorite photographic subject, and though I miss her, I smile at all the happy memories. I’m making a conscious effort to remember her birthday and forget the worst day of my life, so happy birthday, Zoe! You can read all about her here.

As for Instagram, I have quite the variety this week.

This first is a capture from Isla Tortuga, a pelican making the journey out to a tropical island for the day.

This next one was my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness, theme: season. Autumn will always be my favorite season, and soon enough, we’ll be cooling down and seeing the trees shed their summer foliage.

This was from my post on the shows at the Doubletree in Puntarenas, Costa Rica. I love shooting events, but I don’t get to post about them much. This happened to fit into the categories of adventure and show!

This next one was a misty evening at the Oregon Coast. I do love mist…

I really like this one from our Tarcoles River tour. It is also from my post for this week’s challenge: “textures.” I just love these little details.

Closer to home, this is a good ‘ole Oregon waterfall. The Northwest really does have the best waterfalls with all their mossy rocks, but this one was a particular adventure to shoot.

Lastly, Yosemite. You’ll forgive my obsession with this park. It truly is remarkable. I love that my introduction to it was in the chilly winter; snow makes everything magical.

Happy Friday, all! And feel free to check out Instagram for daily pictures.

