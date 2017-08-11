Before getting to the pictures, I wanted to mention something about this day.  Today is a special day.  It’s my baby kitty’s birthday.  She was my 16th birthday present, and she was only a month shy of turning 15 when we had to say goodbye to her two years ago.  She was my favorite photographic subject, and though I miss her, I smile at all the happy memories.  I’m making a conscious effort to remember her birthday and forget the worst day of my life, so happy birthday, Zoe!  You can read all about her here.

As for Instagram, I have quite the variety this week.

This first is a capture from Isla Tortuga, a pelican making the journey out to a tropical island for the day.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

This next one was my submission for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness, theme: season.  Autumn will always be my favorite season, and soon enough, we’ll be cooling down and seeing the trees shed their summer foliage.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2015

This was from my post on the shows at the Doubletree in Puntarenas, Costa Rica.  I love shooting events, but I don’t get to post about them much.  This happened to fit into the categories of adventure and show!

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

This next one was a misty evening at the Oregon Coast.  I do love mist

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

I really like this one from our Tarcoles River tour.  It is also from my post for this week’s challenge: “textures.”  I just love these little details.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Closer to home, this is a good ‘ole Oregon waterfall.  The Northwest really does have the best waterfalls with all their mossy rocks, but this one was a particular adventure to shoot.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2016

Lastly, Yosemite.  You’ll forgive my obsession with this park.  It truly is remarkable.  I love that my introduction to it was in the chilly winter; snow makes everything magical.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Happy Friday, all!  And feel free to check out Instagram for daily pictures.

