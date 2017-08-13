The world is a remarkable place, full of very beautiful vistas. Even a single location can feature a variety of elements to tease the senses. From a cool ocean flowing through grounded rocks shrouded in moss to gulls soaring in front of a fiery sunset. These details are there for us to observe every day.

If we only take the time to look.

Want to get the inside scoop on how I create my images?

Sign up for my monthly newsletter!