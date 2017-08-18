Happy Friday! Are you excited for the eclipse on Monday? I live right near the path of totality, so I’ve been stoked for years (not exaggerating). I got my long lens from the rental shop last night, and I’m all packed up to go camping in eastern Oregon. I’ll have two cameras set up (Aaron will have three), and I hope to catch everything from the shadow moving across the landscape to the solar prominences. Look forward to pictures after we get back!

What are your plans for the eclipse?

So! Another week of photos on the good ‘ole ‘gram.

This first one is from our canopy tour at Rainmaker in Costa Rica. These ribbons of roots just tickled my photographic fancy!

Here’s another from Yosemite, and my submission last week for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness (it was actually the featured photo on her post). I do this every week, and I love seeing all of the photos folks submit. I plan to start my own photo challenge really soon – stay tuned for how to participate!

Now for some beach photos. These next three are from the Oregon coast, a place by which I fortunately live close. We usually make several trips a year – both in summer and in wintertime for the storms. This is one of the first times I was able to play with my bazooka lens at the beach; I love love love love love this lens!

This is also from the Oregon coast, though I won’t be more specific than that. This is from our discovery of a secret viewpoint. It was a bit of an adventure to get there; read all about it here.

I didn’t quite realize I had two seagull photos this week, but here you go! Others in our group that night weren’t too pleased with the sunset, but I thought the clouds lent a beautiful scene for shooting. Make the best out of every situation; you never know when it might turn out to be pretty cool! It also represents “fire” in my post for this week’s photo challenge, “elemental.”

Another from Yosemite. I love the colors in this photo, though it might not be as technically sound as I wanted. This was a long exposure just after the sun went down, so we had some lingering light illuminating Half Dome with some mist rolling into the foreground over “the swamp.” I’m totally making winter visits to national parks a thing!

The last picture wasn’t quite my favorite only because of its slight technical deficiencies. So this next one rose to the top. This is from my misty morning upon Diamond Lake (I have so many pictures I love from that morning). Not only do I like the symmetry here, but I’m also drawn to the line of clouds leading from left to right as the mist rose off of the lake. All those frozen footprints were mine 🙂

Thanks for stopping by, and please do let me know what you think below; I love hearing from you! You can see my daily posts over on Instagram as well.

Have an amazing weekend, be safe, and enjoy the eclipse!

