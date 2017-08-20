I love shooting landscapes and anime conventions, but I also spend a lot of time on my computer at home editing photos. And amidst the routine button presses and artistic tweaks, I’m inevitably distracted. While I can usually remain rather focused, I have found our sweet (evil) Mochi has the power to draw my attention with her deceiving cuteness.

Now, I’m no stranger to photography distracting me, but at home, it has gotten to the point where I often just keep my camera in the living room, at the ready for her next antics.

But can you blame me?

This little tux cat is so photogenic. With her bright eyes and beautiful monochrome fur (that shows rust undertones in the sun), how can you deny that face?

She’s utterly adorable when she curls up and tucks her face under a paw (I believe this position is just the average cat’s secret weapon against humans, guaranteed to melt them instantly).

She’s a long and stretchy cat. She has the habit of crossing her forepaws right at the ends, and she inexplicably stretches both legs off of her perch. I also love her little bean toes (that look just like Zoe‘s).

Mochi finds the most unlikely places to nap, eliciting an immediate, “ooh, shiny!” demand to take a picture of her silliness.

And her yawns – too big for such a little kitty. She’s all whiskers!

But as all cat owners would understand, deep down, she’s truly evil.

She sure looks cute, but pet her too much, and she’s quick to bite. Pet her too little, and she’ll push her way into your attention, relenting only when she’s had her way. Give in and pet her just right, and she’ll knead your lap where you sit – with claws (one reason I wear jeans so much!).

Mochi is demanding when it comes to her food, and she’s a midnight terror, tearing down the hallway in a flash. She also gets along well enough with our other kitty, Holee – in fact, too well. Mochi is turning our sweet little good kitty to the dark side, the devil.

But above all, her sneakiness tactic is merely looking irresistibly cute. This not only draws me away from the photos I’m editing, but it ultimately then adds to the photos I must edit as she weasels her way onto my SD card and eventually onto Instagram.

It was great when I got my 70-200mm lens, though. The image stabilization makes just enough little noise to fully capture her attention, making it easy to photograph her… instead of editing the photos I already have.

Sadly, it’s a losing battle. But I’ll keep putting up the good fight – and taking pictures along the way.

