This week on Instagram, I’m afraid I only had six images, as I was sans service for most of the weekend (out shooting the epic eclipse, of course!). And unlike most weeks, I have a clear favorite.

This first one is a detail shot from our canopy tour in Arenal, Costa Rica. These trees were really cool. These are the roots of a “walking palm tree.” As surrounding trees grew, changing the direction of the sun hitting the rainforest floor, these trees would lean toward the gaps, straining toward the daylight. To support the off-balance trunk, new roots would sprout downward, and older roots simply wither away. In this manner, much like Ents, these trees can actually “walk” across the ground, albeit very slowly.

I like this peaceful scene, pastels at the beach. The sunset that day wasn’t particularly spectacular, but I felt the clouds lent the sky adequate texture for some more gentle images.

This was my submission last week for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness. I tried to get a slightly different angle on this popular arch on the Oregon coast, giving only a hint of the tunnel upon which most primarily focus.

And this photo is of our beautiful-yet-terrorizing demon-cat, Mochi. You can read all about her here in my response to this week’s photo challenge, “ooh, shiny!”

Next, another shot from Diamond Lake near Crater Lake in Central Oregon. Mist is beautifully magical, and I love capturing it whenever I can.

Finally, my obvious favorite. After all, one might only get the opportunity to shoot an eclipse like this once in a lifetime. I’m fortunate that I live only a few miles from what was the path of totality, so this was an amazing experience. See my preview here, and be sure to follow my blog so you don’t miss out on my full eclipse story next week.

I'd love to hear about your own eclipse stories!

