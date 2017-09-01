Wow, we’ve hit September! It’s amazing how time flies. Pretty soon, I’ll be sipping pumpkin spiced lattes and enjoying the brilliant autumn colors. It’s been so hot this summer, I’m ready for fall.

Also, on this first day of September, I wanted to let you know that for the entire month, 25% of proceeds from all sales through my site will be donated to the American Red Cross to aid in the Hurricane Harvey disaster relief. This is a great time purchase some art and help a lot of people in need. See my shop for images currently available for sale (integrated store coming soon!).

This week on Instagram featured a variety of images. This first one was from our adventure at the Oregon coast, attempting to round this cape before the tide came in. Fortunately, we barely made it – and with dry toes!

I took this one while showing a visitor from Japan around the local sites. This is the view from the famous Vista House at Crown Point in the Columbia River Gorge. This is also from this week’s response to the photo challenge, “corner.”

Here’s one more from Costa Rica. One never tires of this view while relaxing on a beach chair at an all-inclusive resort.

And from hot to cold, this shot features that magnificent black oak in Yosemite Valley (“the swamp“). This location was simply mesmerizing.

And this one brings me back home to my own backyard. Well – I don’t literally have this waterfall in my backyard (I wish!), but it doesn’t take long to reach.

Lastly, you should know I’d favor eclipse photos. It’s just such a rare occurrence that nothing earthly could compare. This was my submission last week for Leanne Cole’s Monochrome Madness.

And my favorite this week is another image of totality, this one colorized. The actual eclipse was closer to monochrome, but I like the cooler hue. This event has dominated my attention for the past few weeks; I’m thrilled to have been able to experience it firsthand.

Until next week, please let me know what you think below, and feel free to say hi on Instagram, where I post daily photos.

Have a wonderful Labor Day weekend!

