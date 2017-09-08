Happy Friday, all!

Boy, this was a really difficult week to sort these. This set represents so many disparate aspects of my life; it’s crazy to look at sometimes.

This first one was from our eclipse weekend. We met these pack goats at Olallie Lake, on some training missions. This sure seems like a smart way to go backpacking!

This was also my submission for last week’s Monochrome Madness from Leanne Cole.

Next, a wildlife shot from Tortuga Island in Costa Rica. I chased this silly bird all over the island to get a decent shot; it was difficult to stay ahead of it. I just love those colors!

From tropical to freezing, this was a beautiful chilly morning in Yosemite. We were shooting the Three Brothers for sunrise, and I turned around to see this scene: one of our fellow photographers just taking in the peaceful morning along the water’s edge. The moon was also conveniently placed, so I had to snap a shot.

This image of the famous Multnomah Falls hails from my most recent photo challenge response to “structure.” Instead of going for literal interpretations for these challenges, I attempt to find a different interpretation. This one focused on the many pieces that contribute to the experience of visiting a tourist spot, and my endeavors to find the unique in the over-shot. You can read it here.

This response is also somewhat ironic. Little did I know that the very afternoon prior to my posting this – lamenting its mundanity – actions were set in motion that would forever scar this iconic location. This week’s challenge happened to cater to that topic, so look for that on Sunday.

Next, you knew there’d be another image of the eclipse. I played with framing and cropping on this one, as well as some slight yellow tinting. But interestingly, though I love this picture, it wasn’t quite my favorite this week (though millimeters away – seriously, it was so difficult to choose my favorites out of these).

I just love the colors of this one. That day was spectacular, and the lighting was perfect. On top of making an incredible coastal discovery, I was in high spirits. This picture just makes me think of happy things.

Finally, this week, bears rose to the top! I’m finally getting to my Alaskan stories, and I adore this bear clamming on the beach. I have so much to tell from that trip, so be sure to follow my blog so you don’t miss out.

