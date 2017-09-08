Happy Friday, all!

Boy, this was a really difficult week to sort these.  This set represents so many disparate aspects of my life; it’s crazy to look at sometimes.

This first one was from our eclipse weekend.  We met these pack goats at Olallie Lake, on some training missions.  This sure seems like a smart way to go backpacking!

This was also my submission for last week’s Monochrome Madness from Leanne Cole.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Next, a wildlife shot from Tortuga Island in Costa Rica.  I chased this silly bird all over the island to get a decent shot; it was difficult to stay ahead of it.  I just love those colors!

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

From tropical to freezing, this was a beautiful chilly morning in Yosemite.  We were shooting the Three Brothers for sunrise, and I turned around to see this scene: one of our fellow photographers just taking in the peaceful morning along the water’s edge.  The moon was also conveniently placed, so I had to snap a shot.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

This image of the famous Multnomah Falls hails from my most recent photo challenge response to “structure.”  Instead of going for literal interpretations for these challenges, I attempt to find a different interpretation.  This one focused on the many pieces that contribute to the experience of visiting a tourist spot, and my endeavors to find the unique in the over-shot.  You can read it here.

This response is also somewhat ironic.  Little did I know that the very afternoon prior to my posting this – lamenting its mundanity – actions were set in motion that would forever scar this iconic location.  This week’s challenge happened to cater to that topic, so look for that on Sunday.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Next, you knew there’d be another image of the eclipse.  I played with framing and cropping on this one, as well as some slight yellow tinting.  But interestingly, though I love this picture, it wasn’t quite my favorite this week (though millimeters away – seriously, it was so difficult to choose my favorites out of these).

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

I just love the colors of this one.  That day was spectacular, and the lighting was perfect.  On top of making an incredible coastal discovery, I was in high spirits.  This picture just makes me think of happy things.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

Finally, this week, bears rose to the top!  I’m finally getting to my Alaskan stories, and I adore this bear clamming on the beach.  I have so much to tell from that trip, so be sure to follow my blog so you don’t miss out.

© LotsaSmiles Photography 2017

